Families of S. Koreans detained in N. Korea urge U.N. efforts for repatriation

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- The families of South Korean detainees in North Korea on Thursday called for United Nations' efforts to win the release of their loved ones as they met a U.N. special rapporteur for the North's human rights.

During their talks with Elizabeth Salmon, family members of Kim Jung-wook and Kim Kuk-gi -- missionaries arrested by the North Korean authorities in 2013 and 2014, respectively -- urged the U.N. to step up efforts for the repatriation.

Kim Jeong-sam, an elder brother of Kim Jung-wook, said he made the plea in a letter delivered to Salmon, in which he voiced hope for the repatriation this year on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.

The rapporteur vowed to put her utmost efforts to bring back the abductees, according to Kim.

Currently, six South Koreans, including three pastors, are being detained in North Korea on charges of committing what Pyongyang called anti-North Korea crimes.



Elizabeth Salmon, the newly appointed U.N. special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights, holds a news conference on the outcomes of her visit to South Korea at a Seoul hotel, in this Sept. 2, 2022, file photo. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)