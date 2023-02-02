Hankook Tire 2022 net income up 13.5 pct to 686 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. on Thursday reported its 2022 net profit of 686 billion won (US$562.1 million), up 13.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 705.8 billion won, up 9.9 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 17.5 percent to 8.39 trillion won.

(END)