KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO CHEMICAL 224,000 UP 500
Daewoong 21,200 DN 500
SSANGYONGCNE 5,740 DN 20
TaekwangInd 739,000 UP 2,000
Shinsegae 227,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,000 DN 200
LG Corp. 81,200 UP 100
KAL 24,000 DN 350
Boryung 9,840 UP 230
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,050 DN 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,500 DN 270
KIA CORP. 69,700 UP 200
SK hynix 93,400 UP 2,000
DL 59,700 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 632,000 UP 6,000
GS E&C 23,100 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 716,000 DN 4,000
KPIC 167,000 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,950 DN 20
SKC 98,700 UP 1,300
DongwonInd 45,650 0
GS Retail 28,500 UP 350
MERITZ SECU 6,590 DN 50
Ottogi 466,500 DN 3,500
HtlShilla 80,100 UP 100
LS 66,700 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES111200 DN100
GC Corp 135,200 UP 3,500
Nongshim 330,500 DN 5,500
GCH Corp 17,470 UP 290
POSCO Holdings 303,500 0
Hyosung 69,700 DN 1,100
SLCORP 26,200 DN 100
Yuhan 53,400 UP 100
LotteChilsung 152,500 DN 3,200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,290 DN 10
SamsungElec 63,500 UP 1,700
NHIS 9,280 DN 60
DB INSURANCE 64,500 DN 2,700
HyundaiMtr 169,900 DN 100
