SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



POSCO CHEMICAL 224,000 UP 500

Daewoong 21,200 DN 500

SSANGYONGCNE 5,740 DN 20

TaekwangInd 739,000 UP 2,000

Shinsegae 227,000 DN 2,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,000 DN 200

LG Corp. 81,200 UP 100

KAL 24,000 DN 350

Boryung 9,840 UP 230

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,050 DN 700

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,500 DN 270

KIA CORP. 69,700 UP 200

SK hynix 93,400 UP 2,000

DL 59,700 DN 1,500

Youngpoong 632,000 UP 6,000

GS E&C 23,100 0

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 716,000 DN 4,000

KPIC 167,000 UP 2,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,950 DN 20

SKC 98,700 UP 1,300

DongwonInd 45,650 0

GS Retail 28,500 UP 350

MERITZ SECU 6,590 DN 50

Ottogi 466,500 DN 3,500

HtlShilla 80,100 UP 100

LS 66,700 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES111200 DN100

GC Corp 135,200 UP 3,500

Nongshim 330,500 DN 5,500

GCH Corp 17,470 UP 290

POSCO Holdings 303,500 0

Hyosung 69,700 DN 1,100

SLCORP 26,200 DN 100

Yuhan 53,400 UP 100

LotteChilsung 152,500 DN 3,200

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,290 DN 10

SamsungElec 63,500 UP 1,700

NHIS 9,280 DN 60

DB INSURANCE 64,500 DN 2,700

HyundaiMtr 169,900 DN 100

(MORE)