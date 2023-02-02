KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AmoreG 43,350 UP 3,450
SGBC 47,750 DN 450
LOTTE 31,850 DN 300
Daesang 21,100 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 1,616 UP 13
Hyundai M&F INS 29,950 DN 850
ORION Holdings 15,380 DN 70
KCC 237,000 UP 4,500
SKBP 73,100 UP 1,500
SKNetworks 4,025 DN 40
CJ 82,300 DN 600
Hanwha 27,800 DN 400
HyundaiEng&Const 37,600 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,000 UP 100
LX INT 34,450 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 203,000 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,780 UP 50
Kogas 32,600 DN 800
DongkukStlMill 13,470 DN 80
DB HiTek 46,650 UP 1,700
HITEJINRO 26,000 0
DOOSAN 90,300 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 90,400 UP 300
Hanmi Science 31,700 UP 1,300
SamsungElecMech 149,300 UP 4,900
Hanssem 52,500 UP 400
F&F 152,600 UP 1,600
KSOE 79,400 DN 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,600 UP 550
MS IND 17,340 UP 190
OCI 93,300 UP 2,900
LS ELECTRIC 49,000 UP 600
KorZinc 544,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,830 DN 40
HyundaiMipoDock 79,700 DN 900
IS DONGSEO 34,800 DN 50
S-Oil 88,300 UP 200
LG Innotek 277,500 UP 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 178,800 DN 900
HMM 22,400 DN 100
(MORE)
-
TXT's new EP contains members' personal experiences of being tempted
-
Support for Ahn doubles after Na quits PPP leadership race: poll
-
TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS
-
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Nat'l pension anticipated to be fully drained in 2055: NPS
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
-
(LEAD) Two Chinese warplanes entered KADIZ earlier this week: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest' response to any U.S. military action
-
-
S. Korea to test-launch new 'high-power' Hyunmoo ballistic missile this week: source
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold combined air drills, involving B-1B bombers, F-22, F-35 stealth fighters: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to U.S. military drills with S. Korea