KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 February 02, 2023

AmoreG 43,350 UP 3,450
SGBC 47,750 DN 450
LOTTE 31,850 DN 300
Daesang 21,100 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 1,616 UP 13
Hyundai M&F INS 29,950 DN 850
ORION Holdings 15,380 DN 70
KCC 237,000 UP 4,500
SKBP 73,100 UP 1,500
SKNetworks 4,025 DN 40
CJ 82,300 DN 600
Hanwha 27,800 DN 400
HyundaiEng&Const 37,600 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,000 UP 100
LX INT 34,450 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 203,000 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,780 UP 50
Kogas 32,600 DN 800
DongkukStlMill 13,470 DN 80
DB HiTek 46,650 UP 1,700
HITEJINRO 26,000 0
DOOSAN 90,300 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 90,400 UP 300
Hanmi Science 31,700 UP 1,300
SamsungElecMech 149,300 UP 4,900
Hanssem 52,500 UP 400
F&F 152,600 UP 1,600
KSOE 79,400 DN 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,600 UP 550
MS IND 17,340 UP 190
OCI 93,300 UP 2,900
LS ELECTRIC 49,000 UP 600
KorZinc 544,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,830 DN 40
HyundaiMipoDock 79,700 DN 900
IS DONGSEO 34,800 DN 50
S-Oil 88,300 UP 200
LG Innotek 277,500 UP 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 178,800 DN 900
HMM 22,400 DN 100
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200
