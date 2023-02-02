KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI WIA 53,400 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 145,300 DN 2,300
ZINUS 39,000 UP 1,200
SKTelecom 46,300 UP 150
HyundaiElev 29,200 DN 950
Hanchem 210,000 UP 1,000
DWS 42,650 DN 300
Mobis 206,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 80,500 DN 300
KEPCO 19,490 DN 170
SamsungSecu 34,200 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 8,410 UP 100
S-1 58,900 UP 1,400
LG Uplus 11,010 UP 20
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,200 DN 3,200
LOTTE TOUR 13,710 DN 160
SAMSUNG SDS 124,600 DN 800
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,250 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,190 UP 15
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25100 UP400
Hanon Systems 9,200 DN 160
SK 198,300 DN 2,200
ShinpoongPharm 21,650 UP 400
Handsome 27,250 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 65,600 UP 1,700
Asiana Airlines 14,930 DN 360
COWAY 55,600 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,500 DN 800
IBK 10,080 DN 220
DONGSUH 20,600 DN 200
SamsungEng 25,700 DN 750
SAMSUNG C&T 115,300 DN 3,500
PanOcean 6,230 DN 110
SAMSUNG CARD 30,600 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 20,550 DN 450
LOTTE CONF 118,500 DN 2,500
KT 34,700 UP 200
KT&G 92,000 DN 500
Doosan Enerbility 16,600 UP 70
Doosanfc 33,500 DN 50
(MORE)
TXT's new EP contains members' personal experiences of being tempted
TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
Nat'l pension anticipated to be fully drained in 2055: NPS
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
(LEAD) Two Chinese warplanes entered KADIZ earlier this week: S. Korean military