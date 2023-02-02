HYUNDAI WIA 53,400 UP 400

KumhoPetrochem 145,300 DN 2,300

ZINUS 39,000 UP 1,200

SKTelecom 46,300 UP 150

HyundaiElev 29,200 DN 950

Hanchem 210,000 UP 1,000

DWS 42,650 DN 300

Mobis 206,000 DN 2,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 80,500 DN 300

KEPCO 19,490 DN 170

SamsungSecu 34,200 UP 50

KG DONGBU STL 8,410 UP 100

S-1 58,900 UP 1,400

LG Uplus 11,010 UP 20

SAMSUNG LIFE 68,200 DN 3,200

LOTTE TOUR 13,710 DN 160

SAMSUNG SDS 124,600 DN 800

KOREA AEROSPACE 48,250 DN 250

KUMHOTIRE 3,190 UP 15

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25100 UP400

Hanon Systems 9,200 DN 160

SK 198,300 DN 2,200

ShinpoongPharm 21,650 UP 400

Handsome 27,250 UP 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 65,600 UP 1,700

Asiana Airlines 14,930 DN 360

COWAY 55,600 DN 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 93,500 DN 800

IBK 10,080 DN 220

DONGSUH 20,600 DN 200

SamsungEng 25,700 DN 750

SAMSUNG C&T 115,300 DN 3,500

PanOcean 6,230 DN 110

SAMSUNG CARD 30,600 DN 100

CheilWorldwide 20,550 DN 450

LOTTE CONF 118,500 DN 2,500

KT 34,700 UP 200

KT&G 92,000 DN 500

Doosan Enerbility 16,600 UP 70

Doosanfc 33,500 DN 50

(MORE)