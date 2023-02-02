KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Display 13,930 UP 120
Kangwonland 22,850 DN 300
NAVER 211,500 UP 6,000
Kakao 64,500 UP 2,300
NCsoft 466,000 UP 7,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 63,600 0
COSMAX 78,500 UP 100
KIWOOM 101,900 UP 1,500
DSME 23,450 DN 50
HDSINFRA 7,410 UP 30
DWEC 4,615 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,300 DN 450
CJ CheilJedang 342,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 34,300 DN 50
LG H&H 692,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 676,000 DN 12,000
KEPCO E&C 65,600 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 41,250 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 54,900 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,250 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 100,900 UP 1,800
Celltrion 169,400 DN 400
TKG Huchems 19,520 DN 30
JB Financial Group 9,370 DN 210
DAEWOONG PHARM 150,600 DN 900
FOOSUNG 12,860 UP 120
SK Innovation 173,000 UP 2,400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,500 DN 200
KIH 62,700 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,500 DN 100
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,650 DN 1,550
HANWHA LIFE 2,595 DN 130
AMOREPACIFIC 151,000 UP 9,600
GS 43,750 DN 850
LIG Nex1 80,900 DN 100
Fila Holdings 38,900 DN 250
POONGSAN 35,750 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 56,400 DN 1,000
Hansae 16,150 UP 50
Youngone Corp 43,300 DN 100
