KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 66,600 UP 100
GKL 19,830 DN 470
KOLON IND 45,300 UP 50
HanmiPharm 272,000 UP 9,000
SD Biosensor 29,300 UP 400
Meritz Financial 42,750 DN 1,200
BNK Financial Group 6,860 DN 220
emart 103,000 DN 900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY334 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 44,350 UP 700
PIAM 34,400 UP 200
HANJINKAL 41,350 UP 400
HL MANDO 44,700 DN 650
BGF Retail 190,400 UP 5,300
CHONGKUNDANG 82,800 UP 1,400
WooriFinancialGroup 12,550 DN 250
Netmarble 62,200 UP 900
HYOSUNG TNC 436,000 UP 4,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 812,000 UP 8,000
DoubleUGames 48,750 UP 350
ORION 120,500 DN 4,800
KRAFTON 182,000 UP 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,900 UP 750
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 401,000 UP 17,500
SKCHEM 85,900 UP 2,000
KakaoBank 28,100 UP 350
Doosan Bobcat 35,100 UP 350
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,900 UP 440
HD HYUNDAI 60,500 DN 800
HANILCMT 11,870 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,650 UP 400
SKBS 79,200 UP 2,200
HDC-OP 11,010 DN 10
SKSQUARE 37,000 UP 50
HYBE 187,900 DN 1,600
K Car 14,070 UP 950
LG Energy Solution 533,000 UP 11,000
DL E&C 37,450 DN 800
SK ie technology 73,400 UP 5,500
kakaopay 63,200 UP 1,800
(END)
TXT's new EP contains members' personal experiences of being tempted
Support for Ahn doubles after Na quits PPP leadership race: poll
TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
Nat'l pension anticipated to be fully drained in 2055: NPS
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
(LEAD) Two Chinese warplanes entered KADIZ earlier this week: S. Korean military
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest' response to any U.S. military action
N. Korea says it will take 'toughest reaction' to any U.S. military attempt
S. Korea to test-launch new 'high-power' Hyunmoo ballistic missile this week: source
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold combined air drills, involving B-1B bombers, F-22, F-35 stealth fighters: defense ministry
(2nd LD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to U.S. military drills with S. Korea