BNK Financial Group 2022 net income up 2.9 pct to 858.3 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its 2022 net income of 858.3 billion won (US$703.4 million), up 2.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.15 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 1.09 trillion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 35.5 percent to 7.56 trillion won.

