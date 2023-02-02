Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Zinc Inc 2022 net income down 1.8 pct to 796.3 bln won

All News 16:21 February 02, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Thursday reported its 2022 net profit of 796.3 billion won (US$652.6 million), down 1.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 922 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 1.09 trillion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 12.4 percent to 11.21 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Korea Zinc
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!