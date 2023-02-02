Korea Zinc Inc 2022 net income down 1.8 pct to 796.3 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Thursday reported its 2022 net profit of 796.3 billion won (US$652.6 million), down 1.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 922 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 1.09 trillion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 12.4 percent to 11.21 trillion won.

