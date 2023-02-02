S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 2, 2023
All News 16:33 February 02, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.424 3.447 -2.3
2-year TB 3.313 3.395 -8.2
3-year TB 3.183 3.263 -8.0
10-year TB 3.207 3.239 -3.2
2-year MSB 3.321 3.394 -7.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.177 4.268 -9.1
91-day CD 3.520 3.590 -7.0
(END)
