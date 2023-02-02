S. Korea to sell 13 tln won worth of Treasurys in Feb.
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 13 trillion won (US$10.6 billion) in state bonds this month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 2.4 trillion won in Treasurys with a maturity of three years and another 2.1 trillion won in five-year government bonds in February, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It also plans to sell 2.3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years, 1 trillion won in 20-year Treasurys and float 3.1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.
South Korea issued 14.3 trillion won in state bonds in January.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
Support for Ahn doubles after Na quits PPP leadership race: poll
-
TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS
-
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Nat'l pension anticipated to be fully drained in 2055: NPS
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Support for Ahn doubles after Na quits PPP leadership race: poll
-
(LEAD) Two Chinese warplanes entered KADIZ earlier this week: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest' response to any U.S. military action
-
N. Korea says it will take 'toughest reaction' to any U.S. military attempt
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold combined air drills, involving B-1B bombers, F-22, F-35 stealth fighters: defense ministry
-
S. Korea to test-launch new 'high-power' Hyunmoo ballistic missile this week: source
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to U.S. military drills with S. Korea