The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



(2nd LD) South Korean iPhone users lose 'batterygate' lawsuit

SEOUL -- Thousands of South Korean iPhone users lost Thursday in a lawsuit seeking compensation from Apple Inc. over allegations that the company purposely slowed the performance of older models to compel users to buy new ones.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled against 9,851 owners of previous iPhone models without giving specific reasons for its verdict. The court also ordered the plaintiffs to pay for their legal expenses.

Ex-nat'l security adviser denounces N.K. fishermen repatriation probe as politically motivated

SEOUL -- A former national security adviser on Thursday denounced the ongoing prosecution probe into the 2019 repatriation of two North Korean fishermen that targets him and other officials of the previous Moon Jae-in government as "politically orchestrated."

Chung Eui-yong, who also served as foreigner minister, made the criticism in a statement issued after he underwent prosecution questioning for two days in a row.

(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race

SEOUL -- Candidate registration opened Thursday for the ruling People Power Party's leadership election, with two main contenders, Reps. Kim Gi-hyeon and Ahn Cheol-soo, running neck and neck in the race to head the party through next year's general elections.

The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol is watching the race closely as it wants a Yoon loyalist to lead the party through the parliamentary elections that will determine whether Yoon would be able to push his agenda in the National Assembly in the remainder of his five-year term until 2027.

(LEAD) Samsung debuts Galaxy S23 phones at Unpacked event

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. introduced the next line of its Galaxy S flagship smartphones in San Francisco on Wednesday (local time), as the tech giant is facing economic headwinds that compel consumers to postpone discretionary purchases like personal electronic devices.

Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, unveiled three models of the Galaxy S23 series -- Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and a luxury model Galaxy S23 Ultra -- and Galaxy Book3 laptops during the Unpacked event at Masonic Auditorium.

Families of S. Koreans detained in N. Korea urge U.N. efforts for repatriation

SEOUL -- The families of South Korean detainees in North Korea on Thursday called for United Nations' efforts to win the release of their loved ones as they met a U.N. special rapporteur for the North's human rights.

During their talks with Elizabeth Salmon, family members of Kim Jung-wook and Kim Kuk-gi -- missionaries arrested by the North Korean authorities in 2013 and 2014, respectively -- urged the U.N. to step up efforts for the repatriation.

(LEAD) Seoul stocks end higher after Fed decision

SEOUL -- Seoul shares closed higher Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve delivered a small rate hike while acknowledging progress in its battle against inflation. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 19.08 points, or 0.78 percent, to close at 2,468.88 points.

FC Seoul in talks to acquire S. Korea int'l Hwang Ui-jo from Greece

SEOUL -- The South Korean football club FC Seoul said Thursday they are engaged in talks to secure national team forward Hwang Ui-jo from his Greek club Olympiacos FC.

An official with the K League 1 team said while negotiations are still ongoing, "We're trying to find ways that can create mutually beneficial synergy."

