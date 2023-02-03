Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:00 February 03, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- No end in sight for high inflation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Jeonse' lease costing over 90 pct of sales price not entitled to guaranteed insurance (Kookmin Daily)
-- 6 constituencies in Gyeongsang, Jeolla provinces likely to be integrated into 3 (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Jeonse' lease equaling sales price not entitled to guaranteed insurance (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. slows down interest rate cuts (Segye Times)
-- ChatGPT surpasses 100 million users, heralds AI revolution (Chosun Ilbo)
-- End of high inflation looms in U.S.; South Korea still under upward pressure (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Jeonse' lease equaling sales price not entitled to guaranteed insurance (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S. Fed says 'high inflation slowing down'; end of rate hikes in sight (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Powell mentions 'disinflation' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. takes downturn in inflation; S. Korea still sees skyrocketing utility bills (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Inflation ticks up in January led by utilities (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- U.S. Fed hike, inflation create rate-setting challenge for BOK (Korea Herald)
-- 'Extended deterrence is best option to ensure peace in Korea' (Korea Times)
