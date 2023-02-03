Naver Q4 net income down 59.1 pct to 122.6 bln won
All News 07:39 February 03, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 122.6 billion won (US$100.5 million), down 59.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 4.2 percent on-year to 336.5 billion won. Revenue increased 17.8 percent to 2.27 trillion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 253.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
Support for Ahn doubles after Na quits PPP leadership race: poll
-
TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS
-
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Nat'l pension anticipated to be fully drained in 2055: NPS
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Support for Ahn doubles after Na quits PPP leadership race: poll
-
(LEAD) Two Chinese warplanes entered KADIZ earlier this week: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest' response to any U.S. military action
-
N. Korea says it will take 'toughest reaction' to any U.S. military attempt
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to U.S. military drills with S. Korea
-
Woman in mysterious child death case gets suspended prison term in retrial
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to U.S. military drills with S. Korea