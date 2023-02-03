Naver 2022 net profit down 96 pct to 664 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Friday reported its 2022 net profit of 664 billion won (US$544.1 million), down 96 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 1.6 percent on-year to 1.3 trillion won. Annual sales increased 20.6 percent to 8.22 trillion won.

