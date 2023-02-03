Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 February 03, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/-5 Cloudy 0
Incheon 01/-5 Cloudy 0
Suwon 03/-5 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 04/-4 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 05/-5 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 04/-8 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 07/00 Sunny 20
Jeonju 05/-3 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 05/-3 Cloudy 10
Jeju 07/03 Cloudy 20
Daegu 07/-2 Cloudy 10
Busan 10/02 Cloudy 10
(END)
