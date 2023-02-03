Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 February 03, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-5 Cloudy 0

Incheon 01/-5 Cloudy 0

Suwon 03/-5 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 04/-4 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 05/-5 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 04/-8 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 07/00 Sunny 20

Jeonju 05/-3 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 05/-3 Cloudy 10

Jeju 07/03 Cloudy 20

Daegu 07/-2 Cloudy 10

Busan 10/02 Cloudy 10

