Daewoo Engineering wins US$589 mln maintenance deal for Nigerian refinery facility

All News 09:50 February 03, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major South Korean construction company, said Friday that it has clinched a US$589 million maintenance service deal for a refinery facility in Nigeria.

Under the contract with Kaduna Refinery & Petrochemical Co. (KRPC), Daewoo Engineering will fix and maintain the refinery facility over 21 months, the company said.

KRPC is a unit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Co. Ltd.

The project will be completed in three work packages over the 21-month period.

The Kaduna Refinery, constructed in 1983, produces 110,000 barrels of oils.

