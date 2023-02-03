Imported car sales fall 6.6 pct in Jan. amid chip shortage

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported vehicles in South Korea fell 6.6 percent last month from a year earlier amid the lingering chip shortage, an industry association said Friday.

The number of newly registered foreign vehicles stood at 16,222 units last month, up from 17,361 units a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.

The three bestselling models last month were BMW's 520 sedan, Audi's A6 TFSI quattro sedan and BMW's X3 SUV, the statement said.

In January, three German brands -- Volkswagen Group Korea, BMW Group Korea and Mercedes-Benz Korea -- sold a combined 12,365 units, up 2.1 percent from 12,114 the previous year.

German cars accounted for 76 percent of imported vehicles sold in Asia's fourth-biggest economy last month, KAIDA said.

Imported brands accounted for 20.98 percent of the Korean passenger vehicle market in December, up from 17.59 percent a year ago. Their market share for January has yet to be released, KAIDA said.



This file photo taken Nov. 3, 2022, and provided by BMW Korea shows the German carmaker's new 3 series models. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)