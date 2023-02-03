Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Uplus Q4 net income up 56.6 pct to 159.4 bln won

All News 10:10 February 03, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 159.4 billion won (US$130.1 million), up 56.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 286.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 158.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 0 percent to 3.61 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 147.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
