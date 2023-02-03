LG Uplus 2022 net income down 8.5 pct to 662.6 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Friday reported its 2022 net profit of 662.6 billion won (US$540.8 million), down 8.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.08 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 979 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 0.4 percent to 13.9 trillion won.

