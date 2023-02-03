LG Uplus 2022 net income down 8.5 pct to 662.6 bln won
All News 10:11 February 03, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Friday reported its 2022 net profit of 662.6 billion won (US$540.8 million), down 8.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.08 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 979 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 0.4 percent to 13.9 trillion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS
-
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Nat'l pension anticipated to be fully drained in 2055: NPS
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(LEAD) Two Chinese warplanes entered KADIZ earlier this week: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to U.S. military drills with S. Korea
-
Woman in mysterious child death case gets suspended prison term in retrial
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to U.S. military drills with S. Korea
-
U.S. remains ready to engage with N. Korea, but holding N. Korea accountable important: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest' response to any U.S. military action