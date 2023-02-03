Britain's trade with N. Korea more than doubles last year: report
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's trade with Britain more than doubled on-year over the one-year period ending in September last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a report showed Friday.
The value of Britain's transactions of goods and services with the North came to 104 million pounds (US$127 million) in the cited period, up 116.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the report from the Department for International Trade.
Britain's exports to the North jumped 174.1 percent on-year to 74 million pounds in the October 2021 to September 2022 period. Its imports from the North rose 43 percent to 30 million pounds, it said.
Exports of services accounted for nearly 100 percent of Britain's outbound shipments to North Korea, but the report did not specify what types of services were provided.
As of end-September, North Korea was Britain's 149th-largest trading partner, with the two-way trade accounting for less than 0.1 percent of Britain's total trade.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS
-
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Nat'l pension anticipated to be fully drained in 2055: NPS
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(LEAD) Two Chinese warplanes entered KADIZ earlier this week: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to U.S. military drills with S. Korea
-
Woman in mysterious child death case gets suspended prison term in retrial
-
U.S. remains ready to engage with N. Korea, but holding N. Korea accountable important: State Dept.
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to U.S. military drills with S. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest' response to any U.S. military action