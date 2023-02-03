(LEAD) Yoon meets with officials involved in nuclear power plant construction in UAE
(ATTN: ADDS photo)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday met with a group of officials involved in South Korea's construction of a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates to learn from their experience and help promote the industry's growth, his office said.
The luncheon was held at the presidential office in the wake of Yoon's state visit to the UAE last month, during which he toured the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The luncheon was attended by former and current officials of Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) Co.
"The UAE president highly assessed South Korea's technical skills and passion to the point of saying we set a new standard for global nuclear power plant projects," the presidential office said.
"President Yoon decided to hear firsthand from the people who built Barakah, starting from when the contract was won in 2009 to its early stage, about what it was that moved the UAE," it said.
The Barakah facility is South Korea's first overseas nuclear power plant project and the first civilian nuclear power plant in the Middle East. Units 1 and 2 are in operation, while Unit 3 is ready for operation and Unit 4's construction is due for completion next year.
When all four units are in operation, the plant will supply up to 25 percent of the UAE's power needs.
During the luncheon, the officials shared their experiences and advice with policymakers amid the Yoon administration's push to revive and expand the nuclear power industry, according to the presidential office.
The UAE is reportedly planning to build additional nuclear power plants, and South Korea is hopeful it will win additional projects.
