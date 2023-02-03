Ex-justice minister gets 2-yr prison term for academic irregularities surrounding family
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday for using his influence to receive academic favors, including university admissions, for his children.
The Seoul Central District Court also found Cho guilty of interfering with an inspection into a corruption case by using his power as a presidential aide.
The ruling comes nearly three years after the scandal first surfaced, which served as the biggest setback for the previous Moon Jae-in administration.
Cho, a celebrity law professor at the top-notch Seoul National University, served as a senior presidential secretary for civil affairs from 2017 to 2019. He was appointed as a justice minister in September 2019 before stepping down about a month later amid the scandal.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS
-
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Nat'l pension anticipated to be fully drained in 2055: NPS
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(LEAD) Two Chinese warplanes entered KADIZ earlier this week: S. Korean military
-
Woman in mysterious child death case gets suspended prison term in retrial
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to U.S. military drills with S. Korea
-
U.S. remains ready to engage with N. Korea, but holding N. Korea accountable important: State Dept.
-
U.S. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, N. Korean dictators
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month