The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 February 03, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.49 3.50
2-M 3.49 3.50
3-M 3.49 3.51
6-M 3.55 3.56
12-M 3.59 3.62
(END)
