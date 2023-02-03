Seoul stocks down late Fri. morning as investors digest Fed's move, corporate earnings

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares continued to trade lower late Friday morning as investors digest the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest rate decision earlier this week, in addition to tech giants' lackluster fourth-quarter earnings.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had edged up 0.46 point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,469.34 as of 11:25 a.m.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.25 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.11 percent.

The Fed raised the benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points Wednesday (U.S. time) as expected.

Investors are weighing eased uncertainties from the Fed's monetary policy and the disappointing earnings from U.S. tech behemoths.

In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics Co. and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution traded unchanged from the previous session.

No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. dropped 1.93 percent, with chemical giant LG Chem declining 1.63 percent.

Mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. added 0.32 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. climbed 2.06 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver surged 6.15 percent despite a weak fourth-quarter earnings report, following the release of its plan to launch a new artificial intelligence search service, SearchGPT. Its rival Kakao jumped 4.03 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,228.7 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:25 a.m., down 8.4 won from the previous session's close.

