The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

(LEAD) Export slump to continue through H1; inflation to slow in H2: finance minister

SEJONG -- South Korea's exports are anticipated to remain sluggish "at least" through the first six months of 2023, the finance minister said Friday, while inflation is expected to slow in the latter half.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho made the remark ahead of a closed-door meeting with economy-related ministers, after South Korea reported sluggish export figures and worrisome inflation data for January earlier this week.



-----------------

Yoon's office to press charges over report on fortune teller

SEOUL -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol said Friday it will press criminal charges against a former defense ministry spokesman and two reporters for making allegedly false claims of a fortune teller's involvement in the relocation of the presidential residence.

The move comes a day after media outlet News Tomato quoted former defense ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan as saying the fortune teller, known as Cheongong, was involved in the relocation process last March.



-----------------

(2nd LD) Naver 2022 net profit down 96 pct on one-off factor

SEOUL -- South Korean internet portal giant Naver Corp. said Friday its net profit plunged in 2022 from a year earlier due to a one-off factor stemming from a business integration a year earlier.

Its net income reached 664 billion won (US$544.1 million), down 96 percent from 16.5 trillion won tallied a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.



-----------------

(LEAD) N. Korea adopts law on protection of 'state secret'

SEOUL -- North Korea has adopted a new law aimed at safeguarding state secrets at a parliamentary meeting, its state media said Friday, amid apparent efforts to tighten internal discipline.

The plenary meeting of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), held in Pyongyang the previous day, also adopted other laws on the country's management of railways and the education of prodigies, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



-----------------

KBS, 3 production staff referred to prosecution over fatal horse tripping during production

SEOUL -- Police have referred KBS and three of its production crew members to the prosecution for further investigation and potential indictment on animal abuse charges related to the death of a horse during its television production, officials said Friday.

The public network came under fire after a video clip circulated last year showing a running horse tied to a rope trip over and crash violently to the ground during filming of its historical drama series "The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won," aired from 2021-2022.



-----------------

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Fri. tally in 31 weeks

SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest Friday tally in 31 weeks amid a gradual downtrend as the government has taken steps to support people's return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The country reported 14,961 new cases, including 28 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,228,889, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



-----------------

Imported car sales fall 6.6 pct in Jan. amid chip shortage

SEOUL -- Sales of imported vehicles in South Korea fell 6.6 percent last month from a year earlier amid the lingering chip shortage, an industry association said Friday.

The number of newly registered foreign vehicles stood at 16,222 units last month, up from 17,361 units a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.



-----------------

FM Park discusses ways to enhance alliance with U.S. lawmakers, former ambassadors

WASHINGTON -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin sought to rally support for efforts to further strengthen the U.S.-South Korea alliance Thursday in meetings with various U.S. officials and lawmakers.

He also discussed ways to address South Korea's concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which offers tax benefits only to vehicles assembled in North America.

(END)