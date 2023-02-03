Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 February 03, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Jan. 30 -- N. Korea slams NATO chief's visit to S. Korea as 'prelude' to confrontation, war

N. Korea lifts respiratory illness-related lockdown in Pyongyang: Russian embassy

7 of 10 S. Koreans support independent development of nuclear weapons: poll

31 -- Adversary that challenges S. Korea challenging Seoul-Washington alliance as whole: U.S. defense chief

Pentagon chief stresses 'unwavering' security commitment to S. Korea, reassures full 'extended deterrence'

Feb. 1 -- 4 S. Korean activists arrested for alleged anti-gov't activities upon N.K. orders

2 -- N. Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to U.S. military drills with S. Korea

S. Korea, U.S. hold combined air drills, involving B-1B bombers, F-22, F-35 stealth fighters: defense ministry

3 -- N. Korea adopts law on protection of 'state secret'
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!