DL E&C 2022 net profit down 34.7 pct to 415.5 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- DL E&C Co. on Friday reported its 2022 net profit of 415.5 billion won (US$338 million), down 34.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 496.3 billion won, down 48.2 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 1.8 percent to 7.49 trillion won.

