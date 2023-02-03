Go to Contents Go to Navigation

DL E&C 2022 net profit down 34.7 pct to 415.5 bln won

All News 15:39 February 03, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- DL E&C Co. on Friday reported its 2022 net profit of 415.5 billion won (US$338 million), down 34.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 496.3 billion won, down 48.2 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 1.8 percent to 7.49 trillion won.
