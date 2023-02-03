KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Nongshim 332,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,000 DN 50
LOTTE 31,950 UP 100
SGBC 47,950 UP 200
LG Corp. 81,700 UP 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,300 DN 700
Shinsegae 228,500 UP 1,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 227,500 UP 3,500
Boryung 9,700 DN 140
Hyosung 70,300 UP 600
Mobis 208,500 UP 2,500
LG Innotek 280,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI WIA 54,500 UP 1,100
SamsungHvyInd 5,840 UP 10
KorZinc 537,000 DN 7,000
S-Oil 86,900 DN 1,400
HANWHA AEROSPACE 81,400 UP 900
HyundaiMipoDock 80,800 UP 1,100
SKC 98,200 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,950 0
IS DONGSEO 35,100 UP 300
ZINUS 38,350 DN 650
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,000 DN 3,800
S-1 58,500 DN 400
LS ELECTRIC 49,400 UP 400
HMM 22,600 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 146,500 UP 1,200
KEPCO 19,360 DN 130
SAMSUNG SDS 125,100 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,450 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,345 UP 155
ShinpoongPharm 21,800 UP 150
SamsungSecu 34,250 UP 50
COWAY 56,400 UP 800
ILJIN MATERIALS 64,600 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,100 UP 600
SKTelecom 46,350 UP 50
DWS 43,000 UP 350
Asiana Airlines 14,930 0
Handsome 27,950 UP 700
(MORE)
