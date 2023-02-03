SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Nongshim 332,000 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,000 DN 50

LOTTE 31,950 UP 100

SGBC 47,950 UP 200

LG Corp. 81,700 UP 500

LOTTE Fine Chem 56,300 DN 700

Shinsegae 228,500 UP 1,500

POSCO CHEMICAL 227,500 UP 3,500

Boryung 9,700 DN 140

Hyosung 70,300 UP 600

Mobis 208,500 UP 2,500

LG Innotek 280,000 UP 2,500

HYUNDAI WIA 54,500 UP 1,100

SamsungHvyInd 5,840 UP 10

KorZinc 537,000 DN 7,000

S-Oil 86,900 DN 1,400

HANWHA AEROSPACE 81,400 UP 900

HyundaiMipoDock 80,800 UP 1,100

SKC 98,200 DN 500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,950 0

IS DONGSEO 35,100 UP 300

ZINUS 38,350 DN 650

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,000 DN 3,800

S-1 58,500 DN 400

LS ELECTRIC 49,400 UP 400

HMM 22,600 UP 200

KumhoPetrochem 146,500 UP 1,200

KEPCO 19,360 DN 130

SAMSUNG SDS 125,100 UP 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 48,450 UP 200

KUMHOTIRE 3,345 UP 155

ShinpoongPharm 21,800 UP 150

SamsungSecu 34,250 UP 50

COWAY 56,400 UP 800

ILJIN MATERIALS 64,600 DN 1,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 94,100 UP 600

SKTelecom 46,350 UP 50

DWS 43,000 UP 350

Asiana Airlines 14,930 0

Handsome 27,950 UP 700

(MORE)