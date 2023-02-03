KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanon Systems 9,600 UP 400
SK 200,500 UP 2,200
Hanchem 209,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 29,350 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 8,460 UP 50
SSANGYONGCNE 5,770 UP 30
KAL 23,850 DN 150
Daewoong 21,000 DN 200
AmoreG 42,500 DN 850
HyundaiMtr 172,800 UP 2,900
KCC 237,500 UP 500
SKBP 72,300 DN 800
TaekwangInd 736,000 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,600 DN 180
SamsungF&MIns 205,000 UP 2,000
Kogas 32,600 0
MERITZ SECU 6,610 UP 20
KSOE 83,000 UP 3,600
HtlShilla 80,200 UP 100
Hanmi Science 31,050 DN 650
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,500 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 148,900 DN 400
MS IND 17,410 UP 70
Hanssem 53,000 UP 500
F&F 152,500 DN 100
OCI 94,000 UP 700
Ottogi 473,000 UP 6,500
Daesang 21,300 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 13,330 DN 140
SKNetworks 4,115 UP 90
DB HiTek 46,200 DN 450
ORION Holdings 15,490 UP 110
LX INT 34,550 UP 100
Hanwha 28,200 UP 400
Hyundai M&F INS 30,250 UP 300
TaihanElecWire 1,603 DN 13
CJ 82,700 UP 400
HyundaiEng&Const 37,750 UP 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,550 UP 550
SK hynix 92,200 DN 1,200
