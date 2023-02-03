Hanon Systems 9,600 UP 400

SK 200,500 UP 2,200

Hanchem 209,000 DN 1,000

HyundaiElev 29,350 UP 150

KG DONGBU STL 8,460 UP 50

SSANGYONGCNE 5,770 UP 30

KAL 23,850 DN 150

Daewoong 21,000 DN 200

AmoreG 42,500 DN 850

HyundaiMtr 172,800 UP 2,900

KCC 237,500 UP 500

SKBP 72,300 DN 800

TaekwangInd 736,000 DN 3,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,600 DN 180

SamsungF&MIns 205,000 UP 2,000

Kogas 32,600 0

MERITZ SECU 6,610 UP 20

KSOE 83,000 UP 3,600

HtlShilla 80,200 UP 100

Hanmi Science 31,050 DN 650

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,500 DN 100

SamsungElecMech 148,900 DN 400

MS IND 17,410 UP 70

Hanssem 53,000 UP 500

F&F 152,500 DN 100

OCI 94,000 UP 700

Ottogi 473,000 UP 6,500

Daesang 21,300 UP 200

DongkukStlMill 13,330 DN 140

SKNetworks 4,115 UP 90

DB HiTek 46,200 DN 450

ORION Holdings 15,490 UP 110

LX INT 34,550 UP 100

Hanwha 28,200 UP 400

Hyundai M&F INS 30,250 UP 300

TaihanElecWire 1,603 DN 13

CJ 82,700 UP 400

HyundaiEng&Const 37,750 UP 150

CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,550 UP 550

SK hynix 92,200 DN 1,200

(MORE)