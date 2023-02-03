KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KIA CORP. 71,200 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 619,000 DN 13,000
LG Uplus 11,090 UP 80
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,200 DN 1,000
KT&G 92,800 UP 800
Doosan Enerbility 16,500 DN 100
Doosanfc 34,200 UP 700
LG Display 14,140 UP 210
SamsungEng 25,950 UP 250
Kangwonland 23,000 UP 150
NAVER 223,500 UP 12,000
SAMSUNG C&T 114,100 DN 1,200
DONGSUH 20,700 UP 100
Kakao 67,200 UP 2,700
IBK 10,110 UP 30
PanOcean 6,130 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 30,900 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 20,600 UP 50
LOTTE CONF 120,100 UP 1,600
KT 34,300 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24800 DN300
LOTTE TOUR 13,490 DN 220
POSCO Holdings 303,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,320 UP 30
GCH Corp 17,520 UP 50
LotteChilsung 155,500 UP 3,000
DB INSURANCE 64,800 UP 300
SLCORP 26,900 UP 700
Yuhan 53,300 DN 100
SamsungElec 63,800 UP 300
NHIS 9,450 UP 170
DongwonInd 45,000 DN 650
LS 66,400 DN 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES112200 UP1000
GC Corp 133,500 DN 1,700
GS E&C 22,900 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 714,000 DN 2,000
KPIC 163,100 DN 3,900
GS Retail 28,300 DN 200
HITEJINRO 26,150 UP 150
