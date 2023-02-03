KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CJ LOGISTICS 91,900 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 89,200 DN 1,100
DL 58,800 DN 900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,000 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,200 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 348,500 UP 6,000
Celltrion 169,100 DN 300
KEPCO KPS 34,100 DN 200
LG H&H 693,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 472,000 UP 6,000
LGCHEM 674,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 65,100 DN 500
HANATOUR SERVICE 63,000 DN 600
COSMAX 78,000 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 41,650 UP 400
KIWOOM 101,400 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 151,500 UP 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 56,300 UP 1,400
DSME 24,400 UP 950
TKG Huchems 19,530 UP 10
JB Financial Group 9,350 DN 20
HDSINFRA 7,440 UP 30
DWEC 4,605 DN 10
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,350 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 100,800 DN 100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,100 UP 1,600
KIH 63,400 UP 700
GS 43,150 DN 600
LIG Nex1 81,100 UP 200
Fila Holdings 38,450 DN 450
SK Innovation 172,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 166,800 UP 1,300
HANAFINANCIALGR 48,600 UP 950
HANWHA LIFE 2,595 0
AMOREPACIFIC 149,600 DN 1,400
FOOSUNG 12,730 DN 130
POONGSAN 34,900 DN 850
KBFinancialGroup 56,900 UP 500
Hansae 16,860 UP 710
Youngone Corp 43,250 DN 50
