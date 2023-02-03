Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 February 03, 2023

CSWIND 66,700 UP 100
GKL 19,780 DN 50
KOLON IND 45,900 UP 600
HanmiPharm 264,000 DN 8,000
SD Biosensor 29,300 0
Meritz Financial 42,600 DN 150
BNK Financial Group 6,900 UP 40
emart 105,300 UP 2,300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY366 50 UP3250
KOLMAR KOREA 43,800 DN 550
PIAM 34,500 UP 100
HANJINKAL 41,150 DN 200
CHONGKUNDANG 82,400 DN 400
DoubleUGames 49,000 UP 250
HL MANDO 45,350 UP 650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 811,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,250 UP 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,030 UP 380
Netmarble 63,600 UP 1,400
KRAFTON 186,700 UP 4,700
HD HYUNDAI 60,200 DN 300
ORION 123,300 UP 2,800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 34,950 UP 1,050
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,760 DN 140
BGF Retail 190,900 UP 500
SKCHEM 85,500 DN 400
HDC-OP 11,060 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 431,000 DN 5,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 409,500 UP 8,500
HANILCMT 11,940 UP 70
SKBS 78,900 DN 300
WooriFinancialGroup 12,520 DN 30
KakaoBank 28,850 UP 750
HYBE 195,600 UP 7,700
SK ie technology 72,100 DN 1,300
LG Energy Solution 535,000 UP 2,000
DL E&C 37,300 DN 150
kakaopay 65,700 UP 2,500
K Car 14,020 DN 50
SKSQUARE 36,600 DN 400
(END)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!