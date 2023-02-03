Go to Contents Go to Navigation

DL Holdings Q4 net income up 1922.4 pct to 58.9 bln won

All News 15:46 February 03, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- DL Holdings Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 58.9 billion won (US$47.9 million), up 1922.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 19.6 billion won, down 42.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 101 percent to 1.35 trillion won.
