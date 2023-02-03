DL Holdings 2022 net profit down 88.5 pct to 100.6 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- DL Holdings Co. on Friday reported its 2022 net profit of 100.6 billion won (US$81.9 million), down 88.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 26.3 percent on-year to 280.4 billion won. Annual sales increased 117.7 percent to 5.19 trillion won.

(END)