S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 3, 2023
All News 16:30 February 03, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.400 3.424 -2.4
2-year TB 3.240 3.313 -7.3
3-year TB 3.110 3.183 -7.3
10-year TB 3.148 3.207 -5.9
2-year MSB 3.234 3.321 -8.7
3-year CB (AA-) 4.081 4.177 -9.6
91-day CD None None None
(END)
