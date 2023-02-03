Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Doosan Infracore Q4 net profit down 81.7 pct to 32.7 bln won

All News 16:33 February 03, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 32.7 billion won (US$26.6 million), down 81.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 66.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 11.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 19.4 percent to 1.23 trillion won.
