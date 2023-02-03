Hyundai Doosan Infracore 2022 net income down 59.6 pct to 229.6 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. on Friday reported its 2022 net income of 229.6 billion won (US$186.7 million), down 59.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 25.7 percent on-year to 332.5 billion won. Annual sales increased 3.5 percent to 4.75 trillion won.

