Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Doosan Infracore 2022 net income down 59.6 pct to 229.6 bln won

All News 16:32 February 03, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. on Friday reported its 2022 net income of 229.6 billion won (US$186.7 million), down 59.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 25.7 percent on-year to 332.5 billion won. Annual sales increased 3.5 percent to 4.75 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Doosan Infracore
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!