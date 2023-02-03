The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



(2nd LD) Ex-justice minister gets 2-yr prison term for academic irregularities surrounding family

SEOUL -- Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was sentenced to two years in prison Friday for using his influence to receive academic favors, including university admissions, for his children.

The Seoul Central District Court also found Cho guilty of interfering with an inspection into a corruption case by using his power as a presidential aide.



Apple Pay can be launched in S. Korea: financial regulator

SEOUL -- South Korea's financial regulator said Friday that local credit card firms can introduce Apple Pay, the long-awaited mobile payment service of U.S. tech giant Apple Inc., as they have followed relevant procedures.

There have been reports for months that Hyundai Card Co., a local credit card unit of Hyundai Motor Group, is in talks with Apple over the launch of Apple Pay that allows customers to make payments using iPhones and other Apple devices.



(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 3rd straight day on earnings, U.S. rate decision

SEOUL -- South Korean shares gained for a third consecutive day on Friday as investors digest the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest rate decision earlier this week, in addition to outlook for local corporate earnings. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 11.52 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 2,480.4 points.



Yoon's state visit to U.S. under discussion: source

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are in talks over a possible state visit to Washington by President Yoon Suk Yeol in the first half of the year, a diplomatic source said Friday.

If it materializes, it would be the first state visit to the United States by a South Korean president in 12 years. President Lee Myung-bak was the last president to pay such a visit to Washington in 2011.



Mayor says Seoul to discuss reforming free transportation benefits for seniors

SEOUL -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Friday his city government will discuss reforming the public transportation fare system, including the possibility of cutting the free public transportation benefit for seniors, to address the aging population and rising debts of the subway operator.

"The city of Seoul will consult with the civil society, the National Assembly and the government to determine the most desirable scope of (transportation fare) exemptions for each age and income group, as well as different timetables, with all possibilities left open," Oh said in a Facebook post.



TWICE to drop new EP next month

SEOUL -- K-pop girl group TWICE will roll out its 12th EP, "Ready to Be," next month, the group's agency said Friday.

The upcoming album will drop on March 10 to become the first EP from the nine-piece group since "Between 1&2" in August, JYP Entertainment said.

