Festivals Calendar - February 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in February.



* Uljin Snow Crab and Red Snow Crab Festival

When: Feb. 23-26

Where: Hupo Port, Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province

Snow crab, or "daege," is a specialty of Uljin, a coastal county in North Gyeongsang Province, located 223 km southeast of Seoul. The festival program includes free tastings of snow crab dishes, ship tours and cooking demos. For more information, call 054-789-6901 or visit (http://www.uljin.go.kr/crab/index.uljin).



* Gangjin Celadon Festival

When: Feb. 23-March 1

Where: Gangjin, South Jeolla Province

Goryeo celadon is one of Korea's unique cultural assets and enjoys international acclaim. For those who want to see for themselves the secrets to making Goryeo celadon, a trip to Gangjin, the birthplace and a major production base of the pottery in South Jeolla Province, will certainly be a good experience.

Programs include workshops, exhibitions, performances of traditional and contemporary music, dances and other artistic genres, as well as do-it-yourself events. Visitors will have a chance to buy celadon works at discounted prices.

For more information, call 1688-1305 or visit (https://gangjin1.clickn.co.kr).

