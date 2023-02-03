Festivals Calendar - February 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in February.
* Uljin Snow Crab and Red Snow Crab Festival
When: Feb. 23-26
Where: Hupo Port, Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province
Snow crab, or "daege," is a specialty of Uljin, a coastal county in North Gyeongsang Province, located 223 km southeast of Seoul. The festival program includes free tastings of snow crab dishes, ship tours and cooking demos. For more information, call 054-789-6901 or visit (http://www.uljin.go.kr/crab/index.uljin).
* Gangjin Celadon Festival
When: Feb. 23-March 1
Where: Gangjin, South Jeolla Province
Goryeo celadon is one of Korea's unique cultural assets and enjoys international acclaim. For those who want to see for themselves the secrets to making Goryeo celadon, a trip to Gangjin, the birthplace and a major production base of the pottery in South Jeolla Province, will certainly be a good experience.
Programs include workshops, exhibitions, performances of traditional and contemporary music, dances and other artistic genres, as well as do-it-yourself events. Visitors will have a chance to buy celadon works at discounted prices.
For more information, call 1688-1305 or visit (https://gangjin1.clickn.co.kr).
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS
-
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
Prosecutors indict head of hotel adjoining site of Itaewon crowd crush
-
(Yonhap Interview) NATO chief calls for stronger security ties with S. Korea to address China, other global challenges
-
U.S. remains ready to engage with N. Korea, but holding N. Korea accountable important: State Dept.
-
Woman in mysterious child death case gets suspended prison term in retrial
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to U.S. military drills with S. Korea
-
U.S. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, N. Korean dictators
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month