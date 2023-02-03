M-venture Investment to raise 15 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- M-venture Investment Inc.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 15 billion won (US$12.2 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 21 million common shares at a price of 714 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

(END)