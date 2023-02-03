Former FSC chief tapped as next chairman of Woori Financial Group

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Woori Financial Group Inc. on Friday nominated former Financial Services Commission (FSC) chief Yim Jong-yong as its next chairman and CEO.

The chairman nomination committee of the major financial holding firm picked Yim as the final candidate after conducting a second round of interview earlier in the day, the company said.

If approved at a general shareholders' meeting scheduled for March 24, the former bureaucrat will replace incumbent Son Tae-seung, whose term ends in late March.

Born in 1959, Yim served as FSC chairman from 2015 to 2017 and as a vice finance minister in 2010. He also served as chairman of Nonghyup Financial Group between 2013 and 2015.



This file photo, provided by EY Hanyoung on Feb. 17, 2021, shows former Financial Services Commission Chairman Yim Jong-yong speaking in an online lecture. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

