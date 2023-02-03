110,000 more users affected in LG Uplus' data breach
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. said Friday last month's data breach affected a total of 290,000 users, about 110,000 more than initially suspected.
On Jan. 10, the nation's third-largest wireless carrier disclosed that personal data of 180,000 customers, including their names, birth dates and phone numbers, had been breached.
The company said on its website Friday it found personal data of about 110,000 more customers, who had terminated their subscriptions, was also compromised. It had been storing the data under the e-commerce consumer protection law.
The leaked data does not include financial information, it added.
"We are actively cooperating with the investigation by the authorities and the government to determine when and how the personal data was leaked," the company said.
The case is being investigated by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, the Personal Information Protection Commission and the Korea Internet & Security Agency.
"We will strengthen our monitoring system so that such an incident does not happen again and do our best to come up with countermeasures."
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS
-
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(Yonhap Interview) NATO chief calls for stronger security ties with S. Korea to address China, other global challenges
-
Japanese teen romance film attracts 1 mln Korean viewers for 1st time in 21 yrs
-
U.S. remains ready to engage with N. Korea, but holding N. Korea accountable important: State Dept.
-
U.S. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, N. Korean dictators
-
Woman in mysterious child death case gets suspended prison term in retrial
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to U.S. military drills with S. Korea
-
Britain's trade with N. Korea more than doubles last year: report