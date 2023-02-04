U.S. ambassador for cyberspace to visit Seoul for talks on cybersecurity
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel Fick will travel to South Korea next week for talks on cybersecurity, the state department said Friday, amid the countries' efforts to curb illegal cyber activities by North Korea.
Fick will visit Seoul from Monday through Wednesday.
While in Seoul, "Ambassador Fick will meet with counterparts from the ROK Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Science and ICT, and the Yongsan Presidential Office to discuss cooperation on cybersecurity, secure information and communications technology infrastructure, and digital regulation," the department said in a press release.
"He will also meet with KT, Samsung Electronics, and SK Telecom to discuss their work in 5G wireless networks, including Open Radio Access Networks," it added.
ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.
Fick's trip to Seoul comes amid efforts to prevent illegal cyber activities by North Korea, which the White House says help fund up to 30 percent of funds used to advance North Korea's illegal weapons programs.
The White House said North Korea has stolen more than US$1 billion in cryptocurrency in its "roadmap to mitigate cryptocurrencies' risks," which was released last Thursday.
South Korea's Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Tae-yong said this week that the allies will work to bring North Korea back to the dialogue table by cutting off funds from being funnelled into Pyongyang's illegal nuclear and missile development programs.
Fick's trip to Seoul will be followed by a three-day visit to Boracay, the Philippines, to take part in the ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting, according to the state department.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS
-
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(Yonhap Interview) NATO chief calls for stronger security ties with S. Korea to address China, other global challenges
-
Japanese teen romance film attracts 1 mln Korean viewers for 1st time in 21 yrs
-
U.S. remains ready to engage with N. Korea, but holding N. Korea accountable important: State Dept.
-
U.S. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, N. Korean dictators
-
Britain's trade with N. Korea more than doubles last year: report
-
(2nd LD) Ex-justice minister gets 2-yr prison term for academic irregularities surrounding family
-
Woman in mysterious child death case gets suspended prison term in retrial