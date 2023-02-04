Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Cho Kuk guilty of most academic irregularities surrounding children, gets 2-year prison term (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cho Kuk gets 2-year prison term for academic irregularities, interference in inspection (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cho Kuk gets 2-year prison term for academic irregularities, interference in inspection at lower court (Donga Ilbo)
-- Cho Kuk guilty over academic irregularities involving family, interference in inspection (Segye Times)
-- Cho Kuk is guilty as professor, public servant (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Academic irregularities surrounding family continued; Cho Kuk is guilty' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- My name is 'Hobongjae,' a salary step system that used to take charge of workers' monthly income (Hankyoreh)
-- Cho Kuk's 'unfairness scandal' wrapped up after shocking country (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'K-universe' aimed at conquering world with infinite expansion of webtoon, music, drama industries (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Innovative venture businessman, praised at CES, writes letter to President Yoon: 'Help me realize my dream in South Korea' (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
