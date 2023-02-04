Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 February 04, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-5 Cloudy 0

Incheon 04/-5 Sunny 0

Suwon 05/-6 Sunny 0

Cheongju 06/-5 Sunny 0

Daejeon 07/-6 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 04/-9 Sunny 0

Gangneung 08/-2 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/-4 Sunny 0

Gwangju 07/-3 Sunny 0

Jeju 08/03 Sunny 10

Daegu 07/-3 Sunny 0

Busan 09/00 Sunny 0

(END)

