Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 February 04, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/-5 Cloudy 0
Incheon 04/-5 Sunny 0
Suwon 05/-6 Sunny 0
Cheongju 06/-5 Sunny 0
Daejeon 07/-6 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 04/-9 Sunny 0
Gangneung 08/-2 Sunny 0
Jeonju 06/-4 Sunny 0
Gwangju 07/-3 Sunny 0
Jeju 08/03 Sunny 10
Daegu 07/-3 Sunny 0
Busan 09/00 Sunny 0
(END)
