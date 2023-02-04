Opposition party to take to streets in protest of prosecution probes into leader
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) is set to stage a large-scale anti-government protest in central Seoul on Saturday afternoon.
Thousands of party members, including leader Lee Jae-myung, are expected to join the rally, which will be the first outdoor political assembly to be held by the DP in six years.
During the event, they will condemn the prosecution's ongoing corruption investigations into Lee and his confidants, which the party describes as groundless and politically motivated, DP officials said.
The party will also demand the dismissal of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min and other officials deemed responsible for the government's botched response to the Oct. 29 crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon district, which killed 159 people, they said.
In addition, the DP is expected to voice the need for a special counsel probe into stock manipulation allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee and denounce the Yoon Suk Yeol administration over a recent spike in heating bills and energy costs.
The event will be the DP's first outdoor rally since late 2016, when it joined civic groups to oust then President Park Geun-hye involved in a corruption scandal.
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
Ruling party, gov't mulling expanding heating bill support for middle class
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(Yonhap Interview) NATO chief calls for stronger security ties with S. Korea to address China, other global challenges
-
Japanese teen romance film attracts 1 mln Korean viewers for 1st time in 21 yrs
-
U.S. remains ready to engage with N. Korea, but holding N. Korea accountable important: State Dept.
-
(2nd LD) Ex-justice minister gets 2-yr prison term for academic irregularities surrounding family
-
Britain's trade with N. Korea more than doubles last year: report
-
Mayor says Seoul to discuss reforming free transportation benefits for seniors
-
Apple Pay can be launched in S. Korea: financial regulator