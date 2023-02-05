Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 February 05, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-4 Sunny 0
Incheon 06/-3 Sunny 0
Suwon 07/-5 Sunny 0
Cheongju 09/-4 Sunny 0
Daejeon 09/-5 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 07/-8 Sunny 0
Gangneung 10/-1 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 08/-4 Sunny 0
Gwangju 11/-3 Sunny 0
Jeju 10/03 Sunny 0
Daegu 10/-4 Sunny 0
Busan 10/01 Sunny 0
(END)
