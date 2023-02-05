Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 February 05, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-4 Sunny 0

Incheon 06/-3 Sunny 0

Suwon 07/-5 Sunny 0

Cheongju 09/-4 Sunny 0

Daejeon 09/-5 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 07/-8 Sunny 0

Gangneung 10/-1 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 08/-4 Sunny 0

Gwangju 11/-3 Sunny 0

Jeju 10/03 Sunny 0

Daegu 10/-4 Sunny 0

Busan 10/01 Sunny 0

(END)

