Nine fishermen missing in boat capsizing off southwestern coast
SINAN, South Korea, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- A fishing boat capsized in waters off South Korea's southwestern coast, leaving nine people missing, the Coast Guard said Sunday.
A report was made at 11:19 p.m. Saturday that the 24-ton vessel had overturned in waters 16.6 kilometers west of the island of Daebichi, the authorities said. The uninhabited island lies some 20 km from the southwestern county of Sinan.
Nine of the crew went missing, while three were rescued by a nearby boat.
The Coast Guard is currently searching the scene of the accident to find the missing fishermen, who are most likely to be inside of the capsized boat.
President Yoon Suk Yeol called for maximum efforts in the search and rescue of the missing people.
He also ordered the Coast Guard to widen the search area.
