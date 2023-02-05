'Hype Boy' by NewJeans reaches 200 mln Spotify streams
February 05, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- "Hype Boy," one of the debut singles by newbie girl group NewJeans, has garnered 200 million streams on Spotify, the group's agency said Sunday.
The song had hit 210,116,556 streams on the world's largest music streaming platform as of Friday, 186 days after its release in August, ADOR said.
It added that two other NewJeans debut singles, "Attention" and "Ditto," have also garnered 100 million streams each on Spotify.
